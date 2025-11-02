Duquesne hosts Niagara for season opener

Niagara Purple Eagles at Duquesne Dukes
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -14.5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Niagara for the season opener.
Duquesne finished 13-19 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Dukes averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 27.0 bench points last season.
Niagara finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Purple Eagles averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
