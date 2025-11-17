Duquesne faces Robert Morris on 4-game win streak

Duquesne Dukes (4-0) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-0) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will attempt…

Duquesne Dukes (4-0) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-0)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Robert Morris.

Robert Morris went 9-7 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Colonials averaged 60.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.7 last season.

Duquesne finished 10-9 in A-10 play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 10.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

