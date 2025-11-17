Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne faces Robert Morris…

Duquesne faces Robert Morris on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:46 AM

Duquesne Dukes (4-0) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-0)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Robert Morris.

Robert Morris went 9-7 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Colonials averaged 60.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.7 last season.

Duquesne finished 10-9 in A-10 play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 10.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up