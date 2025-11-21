Duquesne Dukes play the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Duquesne Dukes (4-1) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Duquesne square off…

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Duquesne Dukes (4-1)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Duquesne square off in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duquesne averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Huskies have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Northeastern has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duquesne averages 86.2 points, 15.0 more per game than the 71.2 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 20.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2%.

William Kermoury is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging seven points. Youri Fritz is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.

