Duquesne Dukes begin season at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne opens the season at home against Saint Francis (PA).

Duquesne finished 21-13 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Dukes averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 9-8 in NEC action and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shot 40.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

