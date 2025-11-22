Duquesne Dukes and the Northeastern Huskies square off in Akron, Ohio

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Duquesne Dukes (4-1) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under is…

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Duquesne Dukes (4-1)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Northeastern at LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Duquesne scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-3 in non-conference play. Northeastern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duquesne averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is shooting 55.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

William Kermoury is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging seven points. Youri Fritz is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.