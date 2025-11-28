Duquesne Dukes and the Liberty Lady Flames play in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Lady Flames (3-2) vs. Duquesne Dukes (5-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Duquesne square…

Liberty Lady Flames (3-2) vs. Duquesne Dukes (5-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Duquesne square off in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Dukes have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Duquesne ranks fifth in college basketball with 44.5 rebounds led by Gabby Grantham-Medley averaging 5.3.

The Flames have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Liberty is second in the CUSA giving up 56.4 points while holding opponents to 34.1% shooting.

Duquesne’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 35.0% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Avery Mills is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Emmy Stout is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

