Duquesne begins season at home against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Francis (PA) in the season opener.

Duquesne went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Dukes averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 30 from deep.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 9-8 in NEC play and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 54.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

