Duncomb leads Winthrop against Mercer after 21-point performance

Mercer Bears (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Mercer after Logan Duncomb scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 72-66 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Winthrop went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 16-2 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 78.0 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Mercer finished 14-19 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 41.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

