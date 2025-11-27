Duke takes on No. 3 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (3-4) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA and…

UCLA Bruins (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (3-4)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA and Duke square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Blue Devils are 3-4 in non-conference play. Duke is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Arianna Roberson paces the Blue Devils with 6.2 boards.

The Bruins are 6-1 in non-conference play. UCLA is second in the Big Ten with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Rice averaging 6.0.

Duke scores 69.1 points, 12.5 more per game than the 56.6 UCLA allows. UCLA scores 20.3 more points per game (80.3) than Duke gives up to opponents (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Toby Fournier is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Rice is averaging 14.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

