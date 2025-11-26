Duke Miles scores 28 and No. 24 Vanderbilt holds off Western Kentucky 83-78 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Duke Miles scored 28 points, including two key free throws with 1.9 seconds left, Devin McGlockton…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Duke Miles scored 28 points, including two key free throws with 1.9 seconds left, Devin McGlockton added 22 points and No. 24 Vanderbilt held off Western Kentucky 83-78 on Wednesday to begin the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vanderbilt (6-0) was held well under its nation-leading average of 103.0 points per game after shooting just 45% from the field with 17 turnovers.

Tyler Nickel made a 3-pointer with 2:21 left to put Vanderbilt ahead 76-66, but the Commodores did not make another field goal the rest of the way.

Cam Haffner sank Western Kentucky’s eighth 3-pointer, in 25 attempts, with 1:25 remaining to pull within 78-71. After a Vanderbilt turnover, Bryant Selebangue made a fast-break layup with 54.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to five points.

McGlockton and Frankie Collins combined to go 3 for 6 on Vanderbilt’s next three trips to the free-throw line to keep Western Kentucky in it. After Armelo Boone’s three-point play to get the Hilltoppers within 81-78 with 4.8 seconds left, Moore calmly hit two free throws to finish 12 of 12 at the line.

Miles secured his 20th career 20-point game and Tyler Tanner added 11 points and for Vanderbilt.

Teagan Moore led Western Kentucky (4-1) with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Haffner scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers, and Boone added 16 points off the bench. Grant Newell, averaging 14.8 points per game, left with an ankle injury and did not return.

Vanderbilt has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with Western Kentucky dating to 1963.

Up next

Vanderbilt will play a semifinal game on Thursday against the winner of VCU and South Florida. Western Kentucky will face the loser.

