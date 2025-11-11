Duke dominates Army 114-59 on Veterans Day at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Dame Sarr had 19 points and Isaiah Evans added 16 points, and No. 4 Duke…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Dame Sarr had 19 points and Isaiah Evans added 16 points, and No. 4 Duke beat Army 114-59 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils played on Veterans Day at West Point in honor of former coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was a cadet there and basketball player under legendary coach Bobby Knight.

Patrick Ngongba added 16 points and nine rebounds and Darren Harris had 15 points on 5-of-7 3-pointers for Duke (3-0).

Freshman guard Jackson Furman led Army with 20 points, including five 3-pointers.

Sarr, who had three steals, flashed offensive potential, opening up his scoring with 3-pointer, a highlight dunk and another 3-pointer. Sarr’s dunk capped an 11-3 run by Duke to open the second half and build a 60-33 lead.

Duke finished with six players in double figures with freshman sensation Cameron Boozer adding 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks and twin brother, Cayden, contributing 10 points and eight assists.

Army was held to 24.5% (12-for-49) from beyond the arc.

Duke may be one of more athletic teams in the country but its outside shooting was on display early. Evans made two of Duke’s first three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. Five different Blue Devils connected from beyond the arc as Duke opened a 29-14 lead 8 1/2 minutes into the game.

The Blue Devils shot 70% (21-for-30) from the field in the second half and finished 56.9% (37-for-65) for the game

Up next

Duke returns home to play Indiana State on Friday night.

Army host Harvard on Saturday night.

