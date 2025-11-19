Live Radio
Duke Blue Devils to visit South Florida Bulls Thursday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Duke Blue Devils (3-2) at South Florida Bulls (2-2)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Duke.

South Florida went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulls averaged 8.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 on the road. Duke averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

