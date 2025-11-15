Live Radio
Drone’s 19 lead Texas State past Texas Southern 77-67

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 9:24 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 19 points in Texas State’s 77-67 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Drone also contributed three steals for the Bobcats (3-2). DJ Hall scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Makai Willis shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Tigers (0-4) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Zaire Hayes added 17 points for Texas Southern. Alex Anderson had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

