Drone’s 19 lead Texas State past Texas Southern 77-67

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 19 points in Texas State’s 77-67 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Drone also contributed three steals for the Bobcats (3-2). DJ Hall scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Makai Willis shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Tigers (0-4) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Zaire Hayes added 17 points for Texas Southern. Alex Anderson had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

