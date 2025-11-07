Drexel visits Marist following McGurk’s 33-point game

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel face…

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel face Marist after Laine McGurk scored 33 points in Drexel’s 68-60 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Marist finished 16-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Foxes averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 10.0 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

Drexel finished 17-13 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Dragons averaged 7.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

