Drexel knocks off Morgan State 71-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eli Beard had 15 points in Drexel’s 71-66 win over Morgan State on Tuesday. Beard shot 5…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eli Beard had 15 points in Drexel’s 71-66 win over Morgan State on Tuesday.

Beard shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (4-4). Villiam Garcia Adsten scored 12 points while shooting 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Shane Blakeney had 10 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field.

The Bears (1-6) were led in scoring by Alfred Worrell Jr., who finished with 25 points and three steals. Elijah Davis added 19 points and seven assists.

Drexel went into the half leading Morgan State 34-28. Beard put up 14 points in the half. Drexel used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 47-34 with 14:08 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.