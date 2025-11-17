Drexel hosts NJIT following Bolden’s 23-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Drexel Dragons (1-3) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Drexel after David…

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Drexel Dragons (1-3)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Drexel after David Bolden scored 23 points in NJIT’s 93-81 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Drexel finished 18-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

NJIT finished 1-16 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 9.4 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

