Drew Scharnowski scores 17 to lead Belmont over Tennessee State 87-79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Scharnowski had 17 points in Belmont’s 87-79 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Scharnowski also had seven rebounds for the Bruins (2-0). Sam Orme added 14 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Lundblade also scored 14.

The Tigers (1-1) were led by Dante Harris, who recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Travis Harper II added 15 points and Aaron Nkrumah had 14 points and four steals.

Belmont led Tennessee State at the half, 34-32, with Brigham Rogers (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Belmont took the lead for good with 16:15 remaining in the second half on a dunk from Scharnowski to make it a 42-40 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

