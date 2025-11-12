Drake visits No. 21 Iowa following Hays’ 20-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (1-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa faces…

Drake Bulldogs (1-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa faces Drake after Layla Hays scored 20 points in Iowa’s 119-43 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

Iowa finished 10-4 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

Drake finished 16-4 in MVC play and 10-4 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

