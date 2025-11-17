Drake secures 71-62 victory over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Quinn’s 17 points helped Drake defeat Charleston 71-62 on Monday. Quinn also had seven rebounds…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Quinn’s 17 points helped Drake defeat Charleston 71-62 on Monday.

Quinn also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). Andrew Alia scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Okku Federiko shot 5 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jlynn Counter led the Cougars (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mister Dean added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Charleston. Chol Machot also had seven points and nine rebounds.

Drake took the lead with 7:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Eli Shetlar led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 28-25 at the break. Quinn scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Drake to a nine-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.