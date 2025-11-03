Drake opens season at home against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Drake Bulldogs Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Drake Bulldogs

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake starts the season at home against Northern Arizona.

Drake finished 31-4 overall with an 11-1 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

Northern Arizona finished 18-16 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 35.5 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.