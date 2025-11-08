Drake hosts Creighton following Aalsma’s 22-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (0-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Creighton after…

Creighton Bluejays (0-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Creighton after Abbie Aalsma scored 22 points in Drake’s 83-65 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Drake finished 22-12 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Creighton finished 26-7 overall a season ago while going 11-3 on the road. The Bluejays averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.0% from behind the arc last season.

