Drake and SIU-Edwardsville square off for non-conference showdown

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-1) at Drake Bulldogs (2-1)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Drake for a non-conference matchup.

Drake went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 31-4 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 7-8 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

