Dragas leads IU Indianapolis against Air Force after 20-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Air Force after JP Dragas scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 101-80 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Falcons are 2-3 on their home court. Air Force has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. IU Indianapolis has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

Air Force’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis scores 21.4 more points per game (93.4) than Air Force gives up to opponents (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Eli Robinson is shooting 56.3% and averaging 11.8 points.

Kyler D’Augustino is shooting 59.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

