Dozic leads Pepperdine against Northern Colorado after 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at Pepperdine Waves (2-1)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Northern Colorado after Danilo Dozic scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 113-76 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Pepperdine went 13-22 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves gave up 76.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Northern Colorado finished 17-4 in Big Sky games and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 25.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

