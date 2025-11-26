Dowd’s 18 lead Troy past Saint Francis 74-64

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Dowd scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Troy beat Saint Francis 74-64…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Dowd scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Troy beat Saint Francis 74-64 on Wednesday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Dowd also added three steals for the Trojans (5-4). Victor Valdes scored 14 points. Cobi Campbell finished with 11 points and four steals.

The Red Flash (0-6) were led by Skylar Wicks, who recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Victor Payne added 15 points for Saint Francis. Zion Russell also recorded 11 points and two steals. The loss was the Red Flash’s sixth in a row.

Dowd scored 11 points in the first half and Troy went into halftime trailing 33-28. Troy pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 43-42 with 12:19 remaining in the half. Campbell scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

