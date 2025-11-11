Dowd has 16 points as Troy downs Pensacola Christian 121-56

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 16 points in Troy’s 121-56 victory over Pensacola Christian on Tuesday. Dowd also…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 16 points in Troy’s 121-56 victory over Pensacola Christian on Tuesday.

Dowd also contributed eight rebounds for the Trojans (3-0). Javen Colbert scored 13 points and added five assists and five steals. Austin Cross finished with 13 points and four steals.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Kaiden Pack, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Pensacola Christian also got 17 points and three blocks from Liam Gerdts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

