Dow leads Oral Roberts against Belmont after 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays Belmont after Connor Dow scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-87 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Oral Roberts went 7-23 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 10.2 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Belmont went 9-4 on the road and 22-11 overall last season. The Bruins shot 46.5% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

