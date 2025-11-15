Douglas leads James Madison against LIU after 22-point outing

James Madison Dukes (2-2) at Long Island Sharks (2-1) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5;…

James Madison Dukes (2-2) at Long Island Sharks (2-1)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces LIU after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 82-72 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

LIU finished 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from 3-point range.

James Madison went 20-12 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

