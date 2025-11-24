Douglas leads James Madison against Florida International after 22-point showing

James Madison Dukes (3-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2) Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under…

James Madison Dukes (3-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Florida International after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 81-75 victory against the Towson Tigers.

Florida International went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 10-23 overall. The Panthers averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Dukes are 0-3 in road games. James Madison ranks ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.