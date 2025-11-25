Double-doubles by Tre White and Flory Bidunga help Kansas beat Syracuse 71-60 at Players Era tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Flory Bidunga added 13 points and 14 boards,…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Flory Bidunga added 13 points and 14 boards, and Kansas beat Syracuse 71-60 on Tuesday at the Players Era tournament.

Syracuse was within 52-50 before Kansas scored 11 straight on layups and free throws to pull away. White completed a three-point play with 4:49 remaining in the second half and he added three free throws on Kansas’ next possession for a 60-50 lead. Melvin Council Jr. drove into the lane and made a contested shot in the lane to cap the run.

Council chipped in with 14 points and Bryson Tiller had 11 points and eight rebounds to help Kansas (5-2) outrebound the Orange 49-29. The Jayhawks turned it over 15 times, but Syracuse only scored nine points off them.

Tyler Betsey scored 12 points off the bench and J.J. Starling added 10 for Syracuse (4-2). Kiyan Anthony, playing in front of his dad — former Orange and NBA star Carmelo — went 2 of 12 from the field to finish with six points. Syracuse went 13 of 23 at the free-throw line, while Kansas made 18 of 20.

Kansas led 34-25 at halftime after holding Syracuse to 31% shooting.

The Orange finished 20 of 63 (32%) from the field, including 7 of 30 from distance.

