Doty and Siena knock off American 59-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 17 points and scored the go-ahead layup with 56 seconds remaining followed by four free throws and Siena knocked off American 59-55 at the Capital Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday.

Doty also contributed five rebounds for the Saints (6-2). Francis Folefac added 14 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Justice Shoats shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Madden Collins led the way for the Eagles (4-4) with 13 points and two steals. American also got 11 points from Matt Mayock.

Up next

These two teams both play Sunday. Siena 2-0 in the tournament takes on Maine and American faces Longwood.

