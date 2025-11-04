Live Radio
Doogan scores 28 points as No. 24 Richmond rolls past Mount St. Mary’s 83-49 in opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Maggie Doogan, the reigning Atlantic-10 player of the year, had 28 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, leading No. 24 Richmond to an 83-49 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night in its season opener.

Coming off a 28-7 season that included the first NCAA Tournament win and a program-record 17-game winning streak, the Spiders got right back to business with a dominating win.

Rachel Ullstrom and freshman reserve Ava Persichetti both hit four 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Spiders, who went 15 of 38 behind the arc.

Berlynn Carlson scored 12 points for the Mountaineers, who were 3 of 17 from deep and had 17 turnovers.

The Spiders were 6 of 12 on 3-pointers — 1 of 6 inside the arc — and raced to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. The Mountaineers were 2 of 11 from the field with six turnovers.

Doogan scored 12 points in the second quarter, all in a row for the Spiders in a 14-3 run that pushed the Richmond lead to 36-17 at the break.

Ally Sweeney, Doogan, Ullstrom and Alicia Newell all hit 3s and Doogan converted a three-point play as the Spiders opened the second half with 12 straight points and a 21-2 run for a 57-19 lead and they coasted home.

The Spiders visit No. 4 Texas on Friday.

