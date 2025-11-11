Doogan leads Richmond against William & Mary after 22-point game

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits William…

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits William & Mary after Maggie Doogan scored 22 points in Richmond’s 85-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

William & Mary finished 5-6 at home a season ago while going 16-19 overall. The Tribe allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Richmond finished 28-7 overall last season while going 11-2 on the road. The Spiders averaged 6.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.