Doogan leads No. 24 Richmond against No. 4 Texas after 28-point performance

Richmond Spiders (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (1-0) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Richmond visits No.…

Richmond Spiders (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Richmond visits No. 4 Texas after Maggie Doogan scored 28 points in Richmond’s 83-49 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Texas went 35-4 overall a season ago while going 17-0 at home. The Longhorns gave up 56.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Richmond went 17-2 in A-10 play and 11-2 on the road last season. The Spiders averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.