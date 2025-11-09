Donaldson leads Miami (FL) against Stetson after 23-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Stetson after Tre Donaldson scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 101-61 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Miami (FL) went 7-24 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes shot 45.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Stetson went 8-24 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

