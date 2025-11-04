Live Radio
Dominique Daniels scores 23 to lead Cal Baptist over South Carolina Upstate 87-75 in opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 2:49 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 23 points helped Cal Baptist defeat South Carolina Upstate 87-75 on Monday night in a season opener.

Daniels shot 10 for 19, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lancers. Thomas Ndong added 14 points and five rebounds. Martel Williams scored 12.

The Spartans were led by Karmani Gregory with 22 points. Learic Davis had 15 points and Mason Bendinger scored 10.

