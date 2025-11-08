Dominick Stewart scores 18 points on 6 3-pointers and Penn State travels to beat New Haven 87-43

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dominick Stewart scored 18 points and made six 3-pointers, Kayden Mingo had 16 points, six…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dominick Stewart scored 18 points and made six 3-pointers, Kayden Mingo had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Penn State went on the road to beat New Haven 87-43 on Saturday.

Penn State trailed 10-9 after the opening eight minutes before scoring the next 11 points to pull away — with two 3-pointers by Stewart and another from Mingo. The Nittany Lions led 41-21 at the break.

Penn State’s opening three baskets of the second half came from behind the arc and the fourth 3-pointer made it 55-28 with 14:59 remaining. The Nittany Lions finished 11 of 25 from 3-point range.

Josh Reed added 14 points and Freddie Dilione V scored 11 for Penn State (2-0), which started a season 2-0 for the fourth straight year.

Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 14 points for New Haven. The Chargers are in their first season in Division I after playing in Division II’s Northeast-10 Conference.

Penn State returned just 14.6% of points, 11% percent of rebounds, 12.5% of assists from last season in its three returners — Dilione, Eli Rice and Stewart.

Penn State opened the season with a 76-68 win over Fairfield, which led 66-60 with 3:45 to play. But the Nittany Lions closed the game on a 16-2 run, including the game’s final 11 points.

