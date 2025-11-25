Dominguez leads Texas A&M against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -42.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Ruben Dominguez scored 30 points in Texas A&M’s 109-68 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M scores 89.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 11.2 points.

Michael James is averaging 19.3 points for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

