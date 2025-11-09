Dixon-Waters scores 15 and San Diego State beats Idaho State 73-57

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Waters’ 15 points helped San Diego State defeat Idaho State 73-57 on Sunday. Dixon-Waters had…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Waters’ 15 points helped San Diego State defeat Idaho State 73-57 on Sunday.

Dixon-Waters had six rebounds for the Aztecs (2-0). Pharaoh Compton scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 7 from the field. Jeremiah Oden shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bengals (2-1) were led by Connor Hollenbeck, who posted 17 points. Caleb Van De Griend added eight points for Idaho State. Jamison Guerra had seven points, six assists and three steals.

Dixon-Waters led the Aztecs in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 34-21 at the break. San Diego State outscored Idaho State by three points over the final half, while Compton led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.