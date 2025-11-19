Dixon leads UC Irvine against Utah Valley after 23-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5;…

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Utah Valley after Jurian Dixon scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 79-70 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

Utah Valley finished 25-9 overall last season while going 12-0 at home. The Wolverines averaged 6.6 steals, 5.6 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine finished 18-4 in Big West action and 14-3 on the road last season. The Anteaters averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

