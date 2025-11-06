Division II Northwood beats Western Michigan 85-81

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Parker Day scored 20 points, Julian Lewis added 15 and Division II Northwood beat Western Michigan…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Parker Day scored 20 points, Julian Lewis added 15 and Division II Northwood beat Western Michigan 85-81 on Thursday night.

Northwood, which was picked to finish 11th in the Great Midwest preseason poll, became the second Division II school to beat a DI opponent this week after Hawaii Pacific topped Boise State.

The game counted as an exhibition for Northwood, which begins its regular season on Nov. 14 against Ferris State. The last time Northwood defeated a Division I program in an exhibition game was Nov. 13, 2005 against Central Michigan.

John Simpson scored eight consecutive points for Northwood, the last with 32 seconds left for a seven-point lead. The Timberwolves went 3 of 6 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to seal it.

Day shot 8 for 14 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Timberwolves. Lewis was 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jamison Eklund shot 4 of 13 from the field and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jayden Brewer led the Broncos (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for his third career double-double. Jalen Griffith added 23 points and Max Burton had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Western Michigan held a 4-3 advantage but that was the last lead for the Broncos.

