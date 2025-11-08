Dior Johnson scores 32 as Tarleton State knocks off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-77

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dior Johnson finished with 32 points and Tarleton State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-77 on Saturday…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dior Johnson finished with 32 points and Tarleton State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-77 on Saturday night.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Texans (1-2). Kade Douglas scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Freddy Hicks had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

Sheldon Williams finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Islanders (1-2). Mason Gibson added 14 points and two steals. D’Avian Houston also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.