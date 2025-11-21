Dion Brown scores 21 as Saint Louis beats Purdue Fort Wayne 91-60

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Brown scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat Purdue Fort Wayne 91-60 on Friday. Brown…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Brown scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat Purdue Fort Wayne 91-60 on Friday.

Brown shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Billikens (5-0). Trey Green added 14 points. Robbie Avila went 4 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Mastodons (2-5) were led in scoring by Mikale Stevenson, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 13 points from DeAndre Craig.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 16:19 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with Brown racking up 12 points. Saint Louis extended its lead to 60-31 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Brown scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

