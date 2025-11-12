Live Radio
Dinkins scores 23 off the bench leads George Washington’s 107-67 win over American

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 10:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tre Dinkins poured in 23 points off the bench to lead George Washington 107-67 past American on Wednesday.

Dinkins finished 7 of 9 from 3-point range for the Revolutionaries (3-0). Rafael Castro scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Garrett Johnson had 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Greg Jones led the way for the Eagles (1-2) with 14 points. Wyatt Nausadis added 13 points and four assists for American. Matt Mayock also had nine points.

George Washington took the lead for good with 14:10 left in the first half.

The score was 51-32 at halftime, with Dinkins racking up 14 points. George Washington had a 14-3 scoring in the second half, with Jean Aranguren scoring a team-high 11 points in the second.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

