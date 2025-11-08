Dinkins scores 22 off the bench, George Washington takes down South Florida 99-95

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tre Dinkins helped lead George Washington past South Florida on Saturday with 22 points off of…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tre Dinkins helped lead George Washington past South Florida on Saturday with 22 points off of the bench in a 99-95 win.

Dinkins shot 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (2-0). Trey Autry added 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and also had seven rebounds. Rafael Castro shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bulls (1-1) were led by Josh Omojafo, who posted 33 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. CJ Brown added 22 points, four assists and four steals for South Florida. Izaiyah Nelson also had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Autry put up nine points in the first half for George Washington, which led 44-40 at the break. Dinkins’ 16-point second half helped George Washington finish off the four-point victory.

These two teams both play Wednesday. George Washington hosts American and South Florida hosts Coppin State.

