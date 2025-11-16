Dinkins scores 22 as Manhattan beats Mississippi Valley State 80-73

HONOLULU (AP) — Devin Dinkins scored 22 points as Manhattan beat Mississippi Valley State 80-73 on Saturday at the Rainbow…

HONOLULU (AP) — Devin Dinkins scored 22 points as Manhattan beat Mississippi Valley State 80-73 on Saturday at the Rainbow Classic.

Dinkins finished 5 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Jaspers (3-2). Fraser Roxburgh shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Jaden Winston shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Daniel Mayfield finished with 28 points and eight rebounds for the Delta Devils (1-5). Lamont Sams added 16 points for Mississippi Valley State. Delkedric Holmes had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

