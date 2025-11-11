Dickerson scores 18 as UMBC defeats Morgan State 81-79

BALTIMORE (AP) — Daylon Dickerson had 18 points in UMBC’s 81-79 victory over Morgan State on Tuesday. Dickerson had 10…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Daylon Dickerson had 18 points in UMBC’s 81-79 victory over Morgan State on Tuesday.

Dickerson had 10 rebounds for the Retrievers (2-1). DJ Armstrong shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Anthony Valentine shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Elijah Davis finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Bears (1-2). Alfred Worrell Jr. added 16 points for Morgan State. Walter Peggs Jr. also had 14 points.

