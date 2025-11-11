Live Radio
Dickerson scores 18 as UMBC defeats Morgan State 81-79

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 8:46 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Daylon Dickerson had 18 points in UMBC’s 81-79 victory over Morgan State on Tuesday.

Dickerson had 10 rebounds for the Retrievers (2-1). DJ Armstrong shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Anthony Valentine shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Elijah Davis finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Bears (1-2). Alfred Worrell Jr. added 16 points for Morgan State. Walter Peggs Jr. also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

