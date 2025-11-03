Dia scores 20, Storr adds 18 to lead 88-58 Ole Miss rout over Southeastern Louisiana

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia poured in 20 points, while AJ Storr added 18 to lead an 88-58 win…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia poured in 20 points, while AJ Storr added 18 to lead an 88-58 win for Ole Miss over Southeastern Louisiana in a season opener for both teams.

Dia, the only returning starter on an overhauled Rebels roster, was 7-of-13 from the field with a pair of steals.

Storr, a senior transfer from Kansas, led Ole Miss’ eight transfers, going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and four assists. Ilias Kamardine, who spent last year with JDA Dijon, a French pro team, added 13 points and two steals for the Rebels.

Ole Miss trailed for the first 11:33 of the game, before mounting a 17-0 run over a five-minute stretch and taking a 45-29 lead into the half.

Jaide Lawrence led Southeastern Louisiana with 15 points. Makhi Miles (10 points) was the only other player in double figures for the Lions.

