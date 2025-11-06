Dia leads Ole Miss against UL Monroe after 20-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts…

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts UL Monroe after Malik Dia scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 88-58 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

Ole Miss went 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

UL Monroe finished 7-25 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

