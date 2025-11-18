Dia, Kamardine combine for 33 points in Ole Miss’ 72-65 win over Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 18 points and Ilias Kamardine had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 18 points and Ilias Kamardine had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Ole Miss over Austin Peay 72-65 on Tuesday night.

Dia was 7-of-14 shooting and brought in seven rebounds for the Rebels. Dia has scored in double figures for seven consecutive games dating to last season. AJ Storr had 11 points.

Ole Miss (5-0) led 31-23 at the half after an 18-4 run, with nine first-half points from Dia and eight from Patton Pinkins, who was scoreless in the second half.

Collin Parker led the Governors with 18 points and eight rebounds. Zyree Collins had 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, going 3 for 10 from 3-point territory. Rashaud Marshall tallied 14 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Collins entered the game as the first Austin Peay freshman to score in double digits in his first four games since 2000, and extended that streak to five games on Tuesday.

Austin Peay (3-2) went on a 14-0 run in the second half to cut the deficit to 48-46. Ole Miss responded with a 10-0 run starting at the 5:24 mark to close the game comfortably.

